TN seeks Defence nod for controlled airspace at Hosur airport

CHENNAI: Taking a major step toward moving things forward, the Tamil Nadu government has requested the Ministry of Defence to approve the creation of a controlled airspace for the Hosur airport project that is in the pipeline.

According to a report in The Hindu, the TN government has simultaneously appointed a consultant to conduct an Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey, which is essential for safe flight operations. The survey report is expected to be ready by the end of July.

Recently, the state government announced its plans to build an international airport in Hosur, which would span across 2,000 acres. The proposed airport is expected to significantly boost business and commerce in Hosur and Bengaluru.

Following the evaluation of five potential sites, two locations — one south of Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) in Hosur taluk, and another east of Hosur and north of Shoolagiri — have been shortlisted. After reviewing the feasibility report, the state government has now approached the Ministry of Defence for approval of the controlled airspace and initiated the OLS survey.

Officials said that since the airspace in Hosur falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defence, the state government has sought permission to designate a separate air control zone for the airport, and that the process may take up to four months.

Meanwhile, the OLS survey for both sites is in progress, and sources said that while initial assessments show the site near TAAL presents fewer challenges, the final decision will depend on the survey results.