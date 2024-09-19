Fake NCC camp: Madras HC fixes compensation for victimised schoolgirls

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court fixed ex gratia compensation to the school girls who had been sexually assaulted at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri and allowed the State to collect the compensation money from the private school responsible for the crime.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice

PB Balaji directed the State to deposit the collected compensation money into the account of Mahila Court Krishnagiri.

The victims can claim compensation from the court with the assistance of the district legal services authority, said the bench.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman on behalf of the State submitted that three additional special officers from the police department were included in the special investigation team and more than 700 witnesses have been examined and 395 documents were seized during the investigation.

As per the order passed by the directorate of the School Education Department, a special officer has been appointed to administer the private school where the fake NCC camp was conducted, said the AG. It was also submitted that show-cause notices have been issued to the other three schools where the NCC camp was conducted and special officers will also be appointed in those schools, said the AG.

The bench wondered why no action had been taken by the State until the report was submitted by the district legal services authority.

The bench directed the State to file a detailed counter affidavit regarding the status of the investigation and actions taken in this case within one week.

The petitioner, advocate AP Suryaprakasam sought the Court’s direction to fix the ex gratia compensation to the victim girls.

After the request, the bench fixed the compensation as Rs 5 lakh for the two victim girls who encountered sexual assault and Rs1 lakh each for other victims who faced molestation.

The bench directed the State to deposit the compensation within two weeks and adjourned the matter.