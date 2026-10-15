TN schools told to complete Class 10 exam registration by Oct 31; exam fee fixed at Rs 115

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has directed all government and private high and higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu to complete the registration of students appearing for the Class 10 public exam by October 31.
Schools have been instructed to verify students' personal details, upload the required documents and collect exam fees from eligible candidates before submitting the details online.
The exam fee has been fixed at Rs 115 per student. Schools must remit the collected exam fees online through the portal by October 31.
The directorate has also instructed all schools to pay Rs 300 towards the preparation and online release of the Tamil Language Mandatory (TML) exam question paper timetable and mark list. This payment must also be made by October 31.
For students with disabilities who seek exam concessions, schools have been directed to upload scanned copies of the relevant disability identity card or the appropriate medical certificate issued by an authorised medical board, as applicable.
The directorate has specified several categories of students who are exempted from paying the exam fee.
All students studying in the Tamil-medium stream are exempted from the exam fee. Students studying in other mediums in government and government-aided schools are also eligible for exemption if they belong to the specified categories and satisfy the applicable conditions.
These include students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyars and Scheduled Tribes, as well as eligible converted Christians, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities, Backward Classes and Backward Class Muslims.
For students belonging to the BC and BCM categories, the circular specifies a parental annual income ceiling of Rs 2.5 lakh for the applicable exemption. Students with benchmark disabilities, including those with specified visual and hearing impairments, are also covered by the exemptions mentioned in the government orders cited by the directorate.
Schools have been instructed to check the applicable government orders and supporting documents before granting fee exemptions.