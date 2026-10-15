TN schools told to complete Class 10 exam registration by Oct 31; exam fee fixed at Rs 115

Schools have been instructed to verify students' personal details, upload the required documents and collect exam fees from eligible candidates before submitting the details online.

The exam fee has been fixed at Rs 115 per student. Schools must remit the collected exam fees online through the portal by October 31.

The directorate has also instructed all schools to pay Rs 300 towards the preparation and online release of the Tamil Language Mandatory (TML) exam question paper timetable and mark list. This payment must also be made by October 31.

For students with disabilities who seek exam concessions, schools have been directed to upload scanned copies of the relevant disability identity card or the appropriate medical certificate issued by an authorised medical board, as applicable.