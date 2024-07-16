TN school edu dept issues transfer orders for three directors in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education (DSE) issued transfer orders for three directors of key departments on Tuesday.



As per the order issued by Secretary of School Education J Kumaragurubaran, N Latha, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has been transferred and appointed as director of Directorate of Government Examination.

D Uma, (member), Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), in the Directorate of Government Examination, has now been appointed as the director of SCERT.

And, S Sethurama Varma, the current director of Elementary Education, who took charge of the position in late June, has now been appointed as member, TET, in the Directorate of Government Examination.

Earlier, Varma had served as the Director of Government Examination.

On Monday, nine Joint Directors in the Directorate of School Education were given new postings.