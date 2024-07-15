TN school dept issues transfer orders for 9 Joint Directors in Chennai

CHENNAI: Several Joint Directors (JD) in the Directorate of School Education (DSE) were transferred on Monday, as per a circular from the department.

Secretary of School Education J Kumaragurubaran issued the order for the transfers of nine Joint Directors in the department.

As per the appointment order, S Sukanya, JD (admin) of Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has been transferred and posted as the JD (admin) of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) while S Gopidas, JD (higher education), DSE has been appointed as the JD (admin), DEE.

A new JD post in the Integrated School Education has been created for N Anandhi, the incumbent JD of Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Chennai.



Additionally, A Gnana Gowri, JD (admin), SCERT has now been appointed as the JD (higher education), DSE.

K Sridevi, JD (aided schools) has now been posted as the JD, TRB.



Further, S Shathi, JD, Directorate of Private Schools is now JD (aided schools), DEE.



M Ramakrishnan, JD (vocational education) is now JD, Directorate of Private Schools.



A JD being transferred from Madurai is V Jayakumar, the present JD (Kallar Reclamation). He has now been appointed to the post of JD (vocational education). K Manusamy, JD, TRB will take over Jayakumar’s former position.





