TN school edu dept issues guidelines to ensure students' safety in Cyclone Fengal-hit districts

CHENNAI: To ensure the safety of students in cyclone-affected districts, the Directorate of School Education has issued guidelines on measures to be taken.

In the wake of cyclone Fengal's landfall, north Tamil Nadu districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri were the most affected. Hence, the education department has directed all district-level higher officials to visit the affected schools and submit the report to the department.

Removing stagnated water from school premises, repairing the school buildings and walls, and thoroughly inspecting boarding schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools and Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal schools are among the guidelines to ensure students' safety.

"In Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, the current condition of the schools affected by the floods near Thenpennai River should be examined, and necessary action should be taken," the notification read.

If the students affected by rains in these districts have lost vital documents such as mark lists, transfer certificates, caste certificates and also textbooks, notebooks and uniforms, the education department has urged the respective education department officials in respective districts to coordinate with line department to provide the same to children at the earliest.