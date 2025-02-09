TN: Rs 3 lakh aid, free medical care announced for pregnant woman pushed off moving train by predator

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced Rs 3 lakh financial aid to the pregnant woman who was pushed off a moving train near Katpadi by a 27-year-old man after she resisted his rape bid. He also said the State would bear her medical expenses.

The 36-year-old woman, who lives in Tirupur with her husband and son, had a miscarriage on Saturday following the incident on Thursday night. She had boarded the Tirupati-bound intercity express train from Tirupur station on Thursday night. After most of the passengers in the coach alighted at Jolarpettai, the woman was alone, when the 27-year-old man, said to be a history-sheeter, boarded the coach. He made advances towards the woman, who ran towards the restroom to save herself. Angered by the resistance, he pushed her out of the moving train.

The woman sustained fractures to her hand and leg and was taken by passersby to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. On Saturday, she suffered a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, senior officials from the Chennai Division of Southern Railway who met the woman in the hospital handed over an ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000.

Within 12 hours of the crime, the accused, Hemaraj of Pooncholai village near KV Kuppam, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. Investigations by police revealed that he was wanted by the Katpadi railway police station in a robbery case and a murder and rape case was pending at Gudiyatham city police station against him.

(With inputs from Bureau)