TN ropes in community to restore mangroves

CHENNAI: Going directly to the stakeholders, the World Bank has decided to skip issuing tenders and instead deposit funds earmarked for the TN-SHORE mission to village-run mangrove councils that are involved in the efforts to restore mangroves. Under the mission, these councils will take up 300 hectares of new plantations and 700 hectares of degraded wetlands.

The World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy Project covers all 14 coastal districts. The project will be undertaken along the State’s 906 km coastline, which supports nearly 5 per cent of its population and includes ecologically sensitive areas such as Pulicat, Pichavaram, Muthupet, and the Gulf of Mannar.

A World Bank environmental framework for TN-SHORE notes that 43 per cent of the coast faces erosion, while mangroves have shrunk by 17 per cent historically, and coral cover by nearly 10 per cent.

Beyond mangroves, TN-SHORE finances shoreline protection and bioshields. Over the next five years, around Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for bioshield creation, covering 550 hectares with coastal tree species such as casuarina (Casuarina equisetifolia), palmyrah (Borassus flabellifer), and cashew (Anacardium occidentale). These bioshields are designed to mitigate the impacts of cyclones, storm surges, and coastal erosion, while also contributing to biodiversity conservation and livelihood support.

"Procurements will be made through the communities on the same model as Village Forest Committees," said Deepak Biligi, head of TN-SHORE Mission. He added that there are two–three procurement models, where larger contracts will follow the World Bank's formal tender system. But most mangrove works fall below that threshold and will be handled by Village Mangrove Councils (VMCs) under a Community Procurement Plan.

A district forest official said each VMC is registered as a society with a joint bank account held by the council president and range officer. Payments will go directly into these accounts to cover nursery raising, plantation, restoration, and bioshield planting.

According to the government's mangrove report released on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu has already expanded mangrove cover by 82 per cent in three decades, from 23 sq km in 1987 to 41.91 sq km in 2023.

At the inaugural Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave in Mahabalipuram, the government released its book Revival of Coastal Guardians. Two MoUs were signed: one with UNEP on climate-resilient urban planning, another with the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation on marine restoration and eco-livelihoods.