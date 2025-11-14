TN: Rolex released into woods, trapped leopard rescued

CHENNAI: Wild tusker Rolex, kept in a kraal at Varagaliyar in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), was released into the reserve forest area on Wednesday night.

A habitual crop raider, the tusker was captured in Thondamuthur near Coimbatore on 16 October after it was involved in multiple incidents of negative interactions with human beings.

The elephant was shifted to Manthiri Mattam forest area and fitted with a radio collar before its release, while a team has been deployed to monitor its movement through GPS technology. “The animal lodged in the kraal has shown considerable change in its aggressive behaviour, “said an official.

In another wildlife-related incident, a female leopard trapped in the fence of a tea estate was rescued after being tranquillised by the forest department in Pandalur on Thursday.

On receiving information from the public that a leopard is struggling to free itself from the steel wire fence, a team from the forest department, led by Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur) Vengatesh Prabhu, visited the spot.

The animal, which remained aggressive, was tranquillised by veterinarian Rajesh Kumar and rescued. “The leopard aged around five years is to be treated for its injuries in the limb, and is likely to be released back into the forest area soon,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a video of two wild tuskers fighting aggressively at the Thadagam area in Coimbatore outskirts has been circulated on social media. The two tuskers, both members of two different herds, entered into a confrontation and were captured on the surveillance cameras of the forest department. Officials said such fights are common during migration and mating seasons.