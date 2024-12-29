TN-RISE Women Startup Council to mentor women-led tech startups; check last date to apply

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Rural Incubator and Startup Enabler (TN-RISE) Women Startup Council is accepting applications from women-led tech startups across the state, offering them a platform to scale their innovative tech businesses with the support of experts.

Under the initiative, women entrepreneurs will be exposed to a community of innovators, and receive support in the form of essential infrastructure, mentorship, networking, and funding.

The deadline to submit applications is January 19, 2025. Interested applicants can fill up the registration form here: https://shorturl.at/pOJEb