TN Revenue Secretary directed to appear in contempt case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Revenue Secretary to appear in person before it in connection with a contempt of court case.

Rangarajan, who worked as a special tahsildar for land acquisition in the National Highways Department in Chidambaram in Cuddalore, was suspended in 2014 following a complaint of fraud.

Later, citing that a criminal case was pending against him, the government denied him permission to retire and withheld his pensionary benefits as well. Seeking the release of his pension benefits, Rangarajan filed a case in the High Court in 2019.

Hearing the case, the High Court ruled that when departmental or criminal proceedings are pending, the government has no authority to withhold pensionary benefits, including retirement gratuity, and ordered that his benefits be released within 12 weeks.

Later, in 2023, the Madras High Court dismissed the appeal filed by the government challenging this order.

Alleging non-compliance with the court's directive, Rangarajan filed a contempt of court petition against the Revenue Department Secretary V Rajaraman, Revenue Administration Commissioner K Prabhakar, and Cuddalore Collector A Arun Thamburaj.

Hearing the case, a bench of Justices MS Ramesh and R Sakthivel directed the Revenue Secretary to appear in person on December 17. However, before adjourning the hearing, the court clarified that if the earlier order is complied with before that date, his personal appearance would be dispensed with.