TN revenue employees association to boycott SIR work from Nov 18

CHENNAI: The members of the Federation of Associations of Revenue Employees of Tamil Nadu will boycott SIR work from tomorrow, protesting against excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training and funding, the association said on Monday.

The state-wide protest from November 18 was to seek proper training for all officials, appointment of additional officers as Booth Level Offices and deployment of sufficient strength at the BLO level.

The association has demanded that the collectors immediately stop holding review meetings late till midnight and having three video conferences daily in the name of reviews.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision, which concludes on December 4, involves distributing and collecting forms, uploading them online, and holding review meetings.

The association claimed that SIR was being implemented in haste and without planning.

In addition to revenue staff, anganwadi workers, noon-meal workers, municipal and corporation staff, teachers and all department unions who have been drafted as BLOs will join the protest, the association said in a statement.

Tahsildars, Village Administrative Officers, village assistants, surveyors, inspectors and office assistants of the revenue department would take part in the protest.