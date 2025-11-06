TN requests CWMA to ensure Karnataka releases 13.78 TMC

CHENNAI: The state government has demanded that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ensure that Karnataka releases 13.78 TMC of water.

During the 45th meeting of CWMA, Water Resources Department Secretary J Jayakanthan and Chairman of the Cauvery Technical Committee R Subramaniam informed the Authority that as of November 5, the water level in Mettur Dam stood at 89.741 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), with an inflow of 6,401 cusecs and an outflow of 18,427 cusecs.

They explained that the water released from the dam is being utilised for irrigation, drinking water, and industrial purposes.

Jayakanthan emphasised that, considering the current storage and inflow situation in Karnataka's reservoirs, Karnataka should ensure the release of 13.78 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu for November 2025, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.