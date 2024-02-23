TN renaming Central schemes, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said the State government has been renaming and implementing Central government schemes.

Addressing the media here, the BJP leader said the issue of Tamil Nadu government renaming the projects of the Central government was raised in the Assembly. Alleging that the State budget lacked vision and had nothing new to offer, Annamalai said only old projects were announced again.

“Coimbatore continues to be sidelined as funds weren’t allotted to metro train and libraries,” he said.

Claiming that Vande Bharat train was brought to Coimbatore after great struggle as Coimbatore railway junction is crowded with too many trains; Annamalai said, hence some trains were to be diverted through Podanur junction. “Now there is even a possibility of introducing bullet trains to Coimbatore,” he said.

He also condemned the derogatory remarks against a Tamil film actress and demanded police to take strict action. The BJP leader earlier took ‘en mann en makkal’ padayatra along with Union Ministers L Murugan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Coimbatore.

Earlier, while addressing the media, L Murugan said the Central government has given Rs 11 lakh crore to implement various developmental schemes in Tamil Nadu. “Only because of the funds given by the Central government, the state has achieved remarkable growth in its infrastructure,” he said.