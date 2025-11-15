TN remains a sought-after investment destination, Rajaa slams oppn for belittling 'strategic' efforts

CHENNAI: Responding to the criticisms of the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami over investments moving away from Tamil Nadu, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa defended the government's approach, saying investment promotion was a strategic exercise that required a careful balance of sectoral priorities, job-creation potential, and the nature of incentives offered, depending on where industries chose to set up operations.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu remained the most trustworthy and industrialised State in India, continuing to be a manufacturing powerhouse built on strong fundamentals. “We know our value, we know our strengths, and we will act like it,” he said.

Referring to attempts by what he described as “proxies of the opposition” to belittle the government and its officials, Rajaa said such criticism undermined the hard work of the people of Tamil Nadu. “We choose to shut their venomous mouths with announcements of more investments,” he said, adding that fresh investment commitments would be made soon.