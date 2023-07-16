TN releases MBBS BDS rank list

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for medical and dental courses admission for the year 2023-24 at the Guindy Multi-Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday, in the presence of health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Director of Medical Education Dr R Shantimalar.

Under the government quota seats, Prabanjan J, from Villupuram topped the rank list with 720 marks, followed by Surya Siddharth N from Chennai with 715 marks and Varun S from Salem with 715 marks. Among girls, Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian from Coimbatore, with overall fourth state rank, topped the list in the girls category scoring 705 marks.

Under the 7.5 percent government quota, Kiruthika C K from Salem with 569 marks topped the rank list, followed by Pachiyappan S from Dharmapuri with 565 marks and Murugan E from Kancheepuram with 560 marks. In the management quota category, Varun S with 715 marks topped the list, followed by Samuel Harshith Tsapa with 710 marks and Sharon Mathew with 700 marks stood third.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that the counseling is planned to be conducted on July 25th if the Medical Counselling Committee conducts the counselling for the All India Quota seats on July 20th. The seat allocation is yet to be declared.

He said that a total of 40,200 applications have been received this year, which is about 3,994 more than last year. Out of these, 3,042 applications were received for 7.5 percent government school students, 179 applications for sports category, 401 applications for ex-servicemen category quota and 98 applications for differently abled quota category.