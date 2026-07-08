TN records highest export growth in the country in FY26; Kancheepuram ranked second among districts

Apart from electronics, sectors such as automobiles, auto components, engineering goods, textiles and medical devices also contributed to the State's export growth. Continued investments in manufacturing infrastructure, skilled workforce availability and policy support have helped Tamil Nadu strengthen its export base over the past few years.

The State's export growth far outpaced India's overall merchandise export growth, which stood at under one per cent in FY26, according to Commerce Ministry data. India's merchandise exports during the financial year were valued at $441.78 billion, while total exports, including services, touched $860.09 billion.

Officials and industry representatives believe Tamil Nadu is well placed to sustain its export momentum as fresh investments continue to flow into electronics manufacturing, semiconductor-related industries and advanced manufacturing. The State is also expected to benefit from global supply chain diversification, with multinational companies expanding production capacity in India.