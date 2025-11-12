TN records 13.97% rise in UPSC Main exam results

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has registered a marked improvement in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main Examination results this year, with a 13.97 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

According to official data, 155 candidates from the State have cleared the UPSC Main examination held between August 22 and 31, marking a rise from 136 last year. Of the total 700 aspirants who had cleared the preliminary examination and appeared for the mains, 155 qualified for the personality test.

The All India Civil Services Coaching Institute (AICS), run by the state government, also recorded significant progress. Its overall pass percentage rose to 77.08 per cent, up from 35.29 per cent last year.

AICS Director Sankara Saravanan said that 54.84 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s successful candidates this year were trained at the government-run institute. “These achievements reflect the State government’s sustained commitment to supporting civil service aspirants,” he said.

The institute, functioning under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, provides free training, accommodation, and food to aspirants selected through an annual entrance test.

94 Manithaneyam candidates clear mains

Meanwhile, the Manithaneyam Foundation, which has been offering free civil services coaching for economically and socially disadvantaged students since 2005, announced that 94 of its candidates have cleared the UPSC Main examination this year and qualified for the interview.

The foundation, led by its founder Saidai Duraisamy, said it would conduct free coaching sessions and mock interviews for these candidates.

The selected candidates will be provided with study materials, expert guidance, flight tickets to New Delhi, free accommodation and food at Tamil Nadu House, and formal wear, including shoes and suits for men and sarees or salwar sets for women, the foundation said.

Candidates eligible for the coaching session can register at the Manithaneyam Free IAS Academy, CIT Nagar, Chennai, or online at www.mntfreeias.com from November 13.

For further details, contact 044-2435 8373 / 2433 0095 / 98404 39393 / 84284 31107.