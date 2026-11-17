The government aims to install rooftop solar systems in one lakh households by March 2027, he said, adding that the scheme was gaining momentum following the introduction of additional financial incentives and a simplified application process.

Under the central scheme, domestic consumers installing rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 78,000. The State government has announced an additional subsidy of Rs 5,000 for systems up to 1 kW, Rs 10,000 for systems up to 2 kW and Rs 22,000 for systems of 3 kW and above. This will take the total subsidy for a 3 kW rooftop solar system to Rs 1 lakh. The government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for implementing its subsidy component.

In a post on X, the minister said that the State had around 87,000 households with rooftop solar installations until April 2026. To encourage more households to adopt solar energy, the government announced an additional subsidy and developed an integrated portal through Tangedco to facilitate applications.