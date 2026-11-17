CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received around 35,000 applications for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the past month following the State government’s announcement of additional subsidies, Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar said on Monday.
The government aims to install rooftop solar systems in one lakh households by March 2027, he said, adding that the scheme was gaining momentum following the introduction of additional financial incentives and a simplified application process.
Under the central scheme, domestic consumers installing rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 78,000. The State government has announced an additional subsidy of Rs 5,000 for systems up to 1 kW, Rs 10,000 for systems up to 2 kW and Rs 22,000 for systems of 3 kW and above. This will take the total subsidy for a 3 kW rooftop solar system to Rs 1 lakh. The government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for implementing its subsidy component.
In a post on X, the minister said that the State had around 87,000 households with rooftop solar installations until April 2026. To encourage more households to adopt solar energy, the government announced an additional subsidy and developed an integrated portal through Tangedco to facilitate applications.
Under the central govt scheme, domestic consumers installing rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW will get a subsidy of Rs 78,000. State govt also extends a subsidy
applications had been received in the past month alone and were being processed. According to the latest data, Tamil Nadu has received 1,43,310 applications under the rooftop solar scheme, with 1,18,137 installations completed, covering 1,36,270 households. The installed capacity stands at 434.33 MW, while subsidies amounting to Rs 751.34 crore have been released.
Since the launch of the central scheme, 90.68 lakh applications have been received nationwide, of which 56.97 lakh rooftop solar installations have been completed, adding 19,744.31 MW of capacity. Subsidies totalling Rs 37,533 crore have been released.