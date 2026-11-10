Don't penalise surplus rooftop solar power: Assn

In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kathirmathiyon K, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said surplus electricity credits remaining unadjusted at the end of the annual settlement period on March 31 lapsed without any compensation to consumers.

It argued that distribution licensees were receiving electricity generated and exported at the consumer's expense without payment, depriving households of the value of the surplus power.

The organisation said the existing tariff structure effectively penalised consumers for generating more solar power and defeated the government's objective of promoting renewable energy. It also argued that distribution licensees benefited from surplus electricity injected into the grid by using it to meet other consumers' demand.