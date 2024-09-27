TN receives 19 percent excess rainfall; expect mild showers in Chennai for 2 more days

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon has brought 373.8 mm of rainfall to Tamil Nadu, which is around 19% excess rainfall against the normal 313.6 mm since June.

Meanwhile, a north-south trough is seen over the interior Tamil Nadu, which is expected to bring heavy rains in several parts of the State including Chennai.

Officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) attribute it to the change in wind pattern and increase in moisture level in the sea. Tirunelveli recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 305.7 mm (258% excess) against 85.5 mm of normal showers. Chennai received 50% excess with 638.8 mm of rainfall against the normal 424.7 mm.

The RMC issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next two days at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning.

Meanwhile, it’s likely to be partly cloudy with light or moderate rain in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 27-28 degree Celsius.

On Friday, Ennore recorded the highest of 31 mm rainfall, followed by 26.5 mm in Kancheepuram, 21 mm in Ramanathapuram and 9.2 mm in Nungambakkam. Madurai had the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees, followed by Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam which recorded 34.3 and 35.3 degrees respectively.