TN ready to help cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, assures CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, affirming that the State stands ready to extend humanitarian support to the crisis-hit island nation.

Stalin said Sri Lanka has suffered a grave tragedy, with over a hundred deaths and extensive damage across several regions. Offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, he said Tamil Nadu shares the profound grief of the people of Sri Lanka during this painful hour.

The Chief Minister noted that swift action had already been initiated to rescue Tamil Nadu residents stranded in the neighbouring country. Through coordinated efforts of the Department of Welfare and Rehabilitation of Non-Resident Tamils, the first batch of 177 evacuees, including 113 men, 60 women and four children, was brought back safely to Tamil Nadu at 11.05 am on Sunday.

Reiterating Tamil Nadu's commitment to stand by the affected people, Stalin said the State is fully prepared to send food supplies, essential medicines and other relief materials to the island nation through the Union Government. He added that he has directed the chief secretary to constitute a team of senior officials to coordinate closely with the Centre and ensure timely assistance.

As Sri Lanka grapples with the catastrophic impact of Cyclone Ditwah, the Chief Minister underscored that Tamil Nadu will extend every possible support to aid the island's recovery.