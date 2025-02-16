TN ranks 3rd overall, tops in functional devolution in Panchayat Devolution Index

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been ranked third at the national level in the Panchayat Devolution Index (PDI) and has secured first position in the functional devolution dimension, setting the benchmark.

The report titled ‘Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States: An Indicative Evidence-Based Ranking’, was released by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof SP Singh Baghel on February 13.

The index was determined by six dimensions – Framework, Functions, Finances, Functionaries, Capacity Enhancement, and Accountability.

According to the report, the state has received a score of 68.38 following Karnataka with a score of 72.23 and Kerala with 70.59.

With a score of 60.24, Tamil Nadu topped its counterparts in the functional devolution dimension. Karnataka follows Tamil Nadu, while the national average score in this category is 29.18.

This was determined based on the devolution of functions by the State, activity/responsibility mapping, the issuance of executive orders, and the actual undertaking of these functions by Panchayats at the village, block, or district level across all states.

In addition, the State obtained the second-highest score in both capacity enhancement and functionaries categories and third place in the finances dimension.

Regarding capacity building, TN is good at assessing the need and conducting training for representatives and officials. According to the report, the state also performs well in the indicator of 'training institutions.'

“The report highlights that Tamil Nadu Panchayats exhibit the highest level of engagement in schemes compared to their counterparts. This stands as evidence of the continuous efforts made by the state government to empower village panchayats, fostering grassroots democracy and local self-governance,” said a release from the state government, referring to the Centre’s report that was based on an assessment conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.