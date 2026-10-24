TN rains: Well-marked low-pressure over Bay likely to intensify into depression today; rain forecast till 1 pm in six districts

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24. It is then expected to move west-northwestwards and strengthen into a deep depression on October 25 before becoming a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

Moving west-northwestwards, the system is likely to intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

The cyclone will be named Arnab, as suggested by Bangladesh.