TN rains: Several Kovilpatti residents stranded in flooded homes

CHENNAI: Over 100 houses in Kovilpatti and its neighbouring towns and villages are flooded, following the continuous downpour over the last three days, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

In many residences, there is knee-level water with stranded locals demanding immediate rescue and shelter.

Several roads too are waterlogged as incessant rainfall lashed the Thoothukudi district under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that has now weakened.

Kovilpatti residents also reported that there is water logging of up to a feet at Ilayarasanendal subway and that sewage has mixed with rainwater, leading to a foul stench in the area before the Old Bus stand in Kovilpatti.

As the rains threw normal life out of gear in the municipality, many vehicle drivers were seen driving with their headlights on, the report added.