TN rains: Holiday declared for schools in Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: As rains continue to lash the State from early Tuesday morning, schools in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts have been declared holiday for today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Several parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains on early Tuesday morning. Many roads witnessed waterlogging as the rain continued to lash the city and its suburbs along with thunderstorm activity. Due to this, rainwater stagnation was witnessed in the low-lying areas of the city.

Meanwhile, schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur districts have been notified to function as normal. District Collectors Kalaiselvi Mohan, Dr. Alby John Varghese, and Rahul Nath have announced that the schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu will function as usual today.