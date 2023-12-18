TN rains: DMK youth wing conference in Salem postponed indefinitely

CHENNAI: The second State conference of the DMK youth wing has been indefinitely postponed due to the torrential rain in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

An announcement from the DMK high command said the second State conference of the party youth wing scheduled to be held in Salem on December 24 has been postponed due to the heavy downpour in southern districts.

The date of the conference would be announced later, a release issued by the DMK said.

This is the second time the ruling DMK has deferred the party’s youth wing State conference. Originally scheduled for December 17, the conference was earlier deferred to December 24 due to the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and adjoining districts.