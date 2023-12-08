DMK youth wing conference postponed to Dec 24 owing to cyclone Michaung relief works

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK's second State youth wing conference, which was slated to be held on December 17 in Salem has been postponed to Sunday (December 24) owing to the ongoing cyclone relief works in many districts. a release issued by the DMK high command said.

Earlier on December 3, the party invited its allies to the conference.

The party’s youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin had earlier said that the conference aims to recover the rights of Tamil Nadu that were snatched by the Union government.

The conference held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, would be the second since the maiden conference held in December 2007 and the first since incumbent State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took over as the head (Secretary) of the party's youth wing a few years ago.

The party is also understood to have picked Salem as the venue for the conference in western Tamil Nadu, where the party performed poorly in the 2021 Assembly poll.