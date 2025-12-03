TN rains: DMK govt’s apathy causing trouble for people, alleges TVK leader Vijay

CHENNAI: Firing yet another salvo at the DMK-run State government, TVK president actor Vijay said the struggles that the people of Tamil Nadu have been enduring during the rain in the recent days was proof that the party in power had no concern for the well-being of the people.

In a statement on December 3, Vijay said normal lives have been severely affected across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to continuous rains, and blamed the government’s failure to implement drainage projects properly and completely.

“Despite allocating funds to create storm water drains, the government has not executed the works even after ruling the State for four-and-a-half years. If there had been even the slightest concern for the people, such stagnation of water would not have occurred even with this moderate rainfall,” Vijay said.

He asked the State government to initiate action to drain out stagnant water so that the people are not affected in the remaining part of the monsoon season.

Vijay urged the public to remain cautious and safeguard themselves, and also directed his party functionaries to extend necessary assistance to the people affected by the rains.