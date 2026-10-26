TN rains: Cyclone Arnab forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by midnight today

The deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved westwards at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours and intensified into Cyclonic Storm Arnab, the IMD said in its bulletin issued on Monday morning.

The system was centred at 5.30 am on October 26 over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 830 km east of Machilipatnam and 910 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26. It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region tomorrow (October 27).