TN powers youth with trending skills

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost employment opportunities for youth, the Tamil Nadu government has identified top trending courses in automotive, beauty and wellness, and healthcare under the ‘Vetri Nichayam’ scheme. Launched in July 2025, the initiative aims to upskill the unemployed youth to get placement opportunities in the industry. The scheme targets all the students aged between 18 and 35 years and encompasses the unemployed youth who have completed their graduation, ITI, diploma, and school dropouts who require immediate placements.

The scheme offers training programmes in more than 40 sectors, and offers incentives up to Rs 12,000 for successful completion.

Training is being executed by the industry-renowned training partners, focusing on enhancing employability through 100+ hours of hands-on sessions.

According to a senior official from the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), in the automotive industry, the identified trending courses include heavy and light transport vehicle driving, automotive production assistance, and EV technician training- all in high demand among employers.

In beauty and wellness, the top job-oriented courses — especially for women — include makeup artistry, assistant beauty therapy, nail technician and hair styling, all recommended by leading players in the industry.

In healthcare, the official said, courses such as trauma and emergency care nursing and general duty assistant training are being offered, creating employment opportunities in leading hospitals partnering with the government scheme.

Beyond these core areas, Vetri Nichayam also covers sectors like education, research, agriculture, apparel, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing. Specialised programmes include AI-driven trainer certification, teacher training using multiple intelligences, and graduate engineer trainee courses, all designed to align with current and future industry needs.