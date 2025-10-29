TN polytechnic colleges to get Industry-Institution Interface Cell

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind move, the Higher Education Department will be establishing an Industry-Institution Interface Cell (IIIC) in all 54 government polytechnic colleges as a strategic move to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Accordingly, the cell will be led by an industry expert and will comprise eight members, including a senior student representative, who will be taking up various activities, including curriculum revamp, modernising labs and providing regular updates on industry feedback.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the other objective for constituting the cell was to ensure provision of mandatory six to 12 months internships for final year students, besides introducing soft skills, entrepreneurship and enhanced placement drives for employment opportunities for all the successful students.

The official noted that the core activities of the IIIC include providing curriculum alignment according to the industry modules, providing live projects to solve real-world industry problems, conducting workshops and seminars and arranging industrial visits for the students.

"Concerning the placement support, the cell members will also arrange job fairs, pre-placement training and employer feedback," he said, adding, "these activities will be an add-on to the existing government placement system".

The official said the non-recurring cost of Rs 1.08 crore, which is Rs two lakh per college for 54 government-owned polytechnic institutions, will be committed by the exchequer. "In addition, the IIIC team will also find out the means to generate funds to make the institutions self-sustainable," he said. He added that the department has invited expressions of interest for the appointment of IIC chairman from leading industries, companies, start-ups and industry associations for the 54 government polytechnic colleges across the State.

He also pointed out that the department will form a steering committee, headed by the department secretary, in IIIC, which will play a crucial role in guiding and overseeing the operations, strategy and overall functioning of the cell -- monitoring internship participation, placement rates, certifications and industry feedback.