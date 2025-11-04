TN polytechnic colleges record highest NSS enrolment in the country

CHENNAI: With the active participation of youth volunteers across the State, polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu have achieved the distinction of recording the highest National Service Scheme (NSS) enrolment among students in the country.

The NSS, a Union government scheme under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, provides opportunities for students to participate in a range of government-led community service activities and programmes.

NSS began in 1983-84 in just 10 polytechnic colleges with 1,000 registered volunteers. “But today, we have NSS units in 335 polytechnic colleges with 45,500 students – the highest among polytechnic institutions in India,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE.

Between 2000 and 2004, there was a steep increase in NSS participation, with the registration of 20,765 students. “In the last five years (2019–2025), 45,500 students have come forward to join NSS,” he added. “These institutions have been utilising the scheme as a tool to shape the character and behaviour of students, moulding them into responsible citizens. NSS has played a vital role in instilling social values and fostering attitudinal change among youth.”

The scheme has also facilitated the implementation of Red Ribbon Club (RRC) activities in 250 polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has received several national awards for effective implementation of the NSS scheme since its inception.

“Tree plantation drives, health education, hospital support services, technical training for rural youth, self-employment training for women, disaster management workshops, career guidance for school dropouts, and awareness campaigns on road safety and first aid, along with cultural and sports programmes, have seen more than 90% success with active participation from NSS volunteers,” he pointed out.