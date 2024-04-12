TN police tapping my phone and kin’s, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday accused ‘intelligence police’ of tapping his phone as well as that of his family members at the behest of the ruling DMK.

“Intelligence police eavesdropped on my phone, wife, sister and other family members. Such tapped conversations are shared with DMK’s former minister V Senthilbalaji, who is in jail, and with a minister. The scene will change after poll results are declared and intelligence officials behind this phone tapping will go behind bars. The DMK government is not going to be permanent,” he told media persons here.

Pointing out that four police officers were jailed in Hyderabad for snooping on politicians despite them destroying evidence like hard discs and cell phone tapes, Annamalai said a similar situation prevails in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to remarks by AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami that road shows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fetch votes, the BJP leader asked Palaniswami to hold a road show. “Let’s see how many people come. They take people to be stuffed in a place and make them listen to scripted speech,” he said.

The BJP leader claimed that the Prime Minister is targeting DMK alone during campaigns as the competition is only between DMK and BJP in the State this Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s jibe on Modi’s guarantees, Annamalai said, “The Prime Minister has given a guarantee to send corrupt persons to prison after the 2024 polls. He has guaranteed to protect Tamil Nadu from Tasmac, curtail divisive forces and eliminate dynasty politics after the 2024 polls.”

Further, Annamalai said the BJP has taken steps to register a complaint with the Election Commission on the reported distribution of Rs 1,000 and nose ring to voters above 85 years in Coimbatore.