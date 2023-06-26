TN police seized 41,000 kg ganja in 17 months

CHENNAI: In the last 17 months the Tamil Nadu police had seized over 41,000 kg of ganja in the state as part of the 'drug free TN' initiative by the government, said Enforcement Bureau chief ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday – the international day against drug abuse.

According to the statistics provided by the enforcement bureau, in the year 2022 alone the TN police had seized 28384 kg of ganja and booked 10665 cases against 14934 cases. During the same period the police had also seized half kg heroin, 63848 tablets besides 98 kg of other drugs.

In the current year up to May, the police had seized a total of 12802 kg of ganja, registered 4562 cases and registered cases against 6262 suspects. The police had also seized 5835 tablets and 101 kg of other drugs.

During the year 2022, financial investigation was taken up against 118 suspects involved in 67 NDPS act cases and seized their 33 properties – movable and immovable. As many as 3700 bank accounts belonging to the suspects were frozen during the same period.

In the year 2023, a financial investigation was taken up against 36 accused persons and seized 12 properties worth Rs.1.15 crore besides freezing 1256 bank accounts belonging to the suspects.

The enforcement bureau unit is working on strategies for supply control, demand reduction and harm reduction, a press note from the bureau said.

The Bureau has also created two world records as part of anti-drug campaigns. For the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Bureau organised a silambam performance with students from schools and colleges, and silambam artists on Saturday.

The group created a world record by performing 9.50 lakh movements in 10 minutes. The other record was created on Monday as the Bureau conducted mass awareness campaigns through NSS volunteers across the state. They conducted the campaign at 7000 places in a synchronized manner from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Monday.

PIC caption: ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and IG A Radhika at an awareness event against drugs in Chennai.