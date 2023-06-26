Ganja, contraband worth ₹2 cr destroyed by Chennai police

CHENNAI: City Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Monday oversaw the incineration of about 1215 kg of narcotic substances, worth Rs 2 crore seized by the city police, at a facility in Chengelpet.

“Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, vulnerability to theft and constraints of proper storage space, Greater Chennai City Police has taken periodic initiatives towards destruction of various drugs like ganja, Methamphetamine etc., seized under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act,” said an official release.

In June last year too, City police had destroyed nearly 1300 kg of ganja and other drugs worth Rs 2 crore.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act, destruction of seized items even during trial is allowed and accordingly, city police had received consent from court to destroy 1213.7 kg of ganja and 1.25 kg of methamphetamine and 40 grams of heroin seized in 125 cases, some of which are still under trial.

According to Commissioner Jiwal, in the past one year, City Police have destroyed Rs 4.5 crore worth narcotic substances weighing about 3135 kgs.