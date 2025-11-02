TN police get first-ever spokesperson

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police department, on Friday, appointed an officer in the rank of superintendent of police as spokesperson and media relations officer. J Mutharasi, SP/ assistant inspector general of police, law & order, is the spokesperson now.

In the fresh rejig, the Home Department also posted V Jeyashri, Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai, as Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, Chennai.

Avinash Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, has been asked to hold full additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

C Sangu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Avadi Police, has been asked to take charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Redhills, Traffic, Avadi Police, in the newly created post. He shall hold full additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Avadi Police.