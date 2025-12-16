TN police detain 5 people involved in major cyber crimes

CHENNAI: Five people involved in major cyber crimes have been detained under the Goondas Act for their organised role in large-scale cyber fraud and cyber slavery-related offences affecting public order and the financial security of citizens, the Cyber Crime Wing headquarters has said.

Of the five cyber offenders detained on December 12, 2025, two were "mule account aggregators" from Rajasthan handling the financial gain of the organised cyber crime syndicate and thereby facilitating the movement of funds outside the country.

The remaining three offenders were key recruiting agents in human trafficking for cyber slavery, who lured vulnerable youth with fake overseas job offers. The victims were transported to foreign destinations, and they were forced into committing online fraud under duress, contributing to widespread victimisation and threats to public order.

A police press release issued here on Monday said: "All five have been detained as cyber law offenders by the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, in connection with specific SCCIC (State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre) cases and detained them in Central Prison, Puzhal, Chennai."

Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has detained 48 cyber (crime) offenders under the Goondas Act in 2025 and 35 in the year 2024. Of the 48 detained under Goondas Act in 2025, 13 cyber offenders belong to states other than Tamil Nadu.

Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing appreciated the team of SCCIC for the successful detention of five cyber offenders under the Goondas Act and cautioned the public to remain vigilant to prevent cyber frauds.

The police requested the people to report fraudulent/suspicious cyber crime activities by dialling the Cyber Crime Tollfree Helpline No 1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in