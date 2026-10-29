TN plans gaming curriculum to boost jobs, restricted Wi-Fi for students

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the 18th edition of the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2026 here on Wednesday, he said the proposed restrictions would help students distinguish between appropriate and harmful digital content.

"We are planning to introduce restricted Wi-Fi for students, specifying what they should and should not access, including which games they can and cannot play," Kumar said.

The government is also planning to introduce gaming-related curricula in schools and higher education institutions to align education with industry requirements and expand employment opportunities, he said. The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) would serve as the nodal agency for developing the gaming ecosystem, the minister said, adding that Tamil Nadu's IT policy needed revision.