TN plans 6 model food streets to set hygiene standards

The announcement was made after a consultative meeting with Food Safety Department officials in Chennai.

According to the minister, each model food street will be established in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur, promoting hygienic food preparation for the public.

"These model food streets will serve as examples of best practices in food hygiene and safety. The objective is to ensure that people have access to clean, safe and quality food from street vendors," Arunraj said.