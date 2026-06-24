TN plans 6 model food streets to set hygiene standards

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve food safety standards and hygiene at roadside eateries, Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday announced the creation of model food streets in six major cities across the State on a pilot basis.
The announcement was made after a consultative meeting with Food Safety Department officials in Chennai.
According to the minister, each model food street will be established in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur, promoting hygienic food preparation for the public.
"These model food streets will serve as examples of best practices in food hygiene and safety. The objective is to ensure that people have access to clean, safe and quality food from street vendors," Arunraj said.
The minister said vendors operating in the designated food streets would be eligible for credit support and financial assistance, which would be facilitated through government-backed schemes.
He also announced measures to improve the health and safety standards of food handlers, caterers and food suppliers operating in the sector.
"Food handlers must remain free from communicable diseases. We have decided to introduce special health initiatives for street food vendors," he said.
Arunraj further stated that the government was considering cost-free typhoid vaccination for street food vendors as part of efforts to reduce the risk of food-borne infections and improve public health outcomes.
The minister emphasised that food safety enforcement should be carried out transparently and without harassment.
"Officials should perform their duties professionally and without corruption. At the same time, they should avoid unnecessary harassment of vendors and members of the public," Arunraj said.