TN planning to generate 10,000 cr units of renewable energy

CHENNAI: Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Monday announced that the formation of a new Green Energy company was the first step towards achieving the State government's ambitious target to generate an additional 10,000 crore units of renewable green energy and transform the State as the leading RE producer in the country by 2030.

"More than double the quantum of existing electricity demand will be required to transform Tamil Nadu into a "Trillion Dollar Economy State by 2030‟, as envisioned by the CM. In this regard, Green energy will play a crucial role in achieving the ambitious target in the coming years," Thenarasu said in his Budget speech.

The State government has formed Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGEC) integrating the non-conventional energy sources wing of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA). "The government will devise plans to generate an additional 10,000 crore units of renewable green energy and transform Tamil Nadu as the leading State in the country by 2030," he said.

"The new Green Energy company will implement green hydrogen and pumped storage hydroelectric power generation projects along with solar energy, wind energy, and other new green initiatives," he added.

As of December 2023, Tamil Nadu has a total renewable energy installed capacity of 18,956 MW.

In 2023-24 (up to December 2023), the State has generated 2,230 crore units of renewable energy including wind, solar, biomass and small hydro.

In the previous fiscal year, the State recorded RE generation of 2,762 crore units.

Thenarasau said that during the recent Global Investors Meet, 32 memorandum of understandings were signed for setting up 18,429 MW of green energy sources in Tamil Nadu.

"So far, permission has been granted for generating 2,570 MW of green energy," he said, adding that 12 locations have been identified for setting up 11,500 MW pumped storage hydropower stations under public-private partnership with an investment of approximately Rs.60,000 crore.