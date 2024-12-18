TN Overseas Manpower Corporation announces job opportunities in UAE

CHENNAI: Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd, A Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, has announced job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates.

The recruitment offers attractive wages with other perks such as food, accommodation, and visa.

The posts available are:

Piping Fabricator with a pay scale of Rs.40,000 to Rs.51,000,

Piping Fitter at Rs.36,000 to Rs.42,000,

Structure Fabricator offering Rs.42,000 to Rs.51,000, and

Structure Fitter with a pay scale of Rs.36,000 to Rs.42,000.

Other vacancies include:

Millwright Fitter with a pay scale of Rs.42,000 to Rs.51,000,

Grinder/Gas Cutter with Rs.30,000 to Rs.32,000 and

Piping Foreman, which offers salary, ranging from Rs.53,000 to Rs.60,000.

To apply for these jobs, applicants should have minimum qualification of 10th standard and a minimum of three years work experience.

The age limit of the applicant must be between 22 to 44 years, and the vacancies are available only for male candidates.

Interested candidates must submit an updated resume, passport (front and back), passport-size photo, and Aadhaar card.

A copy of the documents can be sent via email to ovemclnm@gmail.com.

For more details, applicants can visit the official website at www.omcmanpower.tn.gov.in or contact 044-2250 2267 or +919566239685.