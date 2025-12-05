TN orders probe into elephant death in private forest, seeks Andhra's help

CHENNAI: The state forest department has initiated an interstate investigation along with the forest department of Andhra Pradesh after carcasses of two elephants were found inside a private forest near the interstate border.

A department release said information from the District Forest Officer, Vellore, was received on Thursday, saying that during proactive perambulation by field staff inside the private forest named Bhaimala, two Carcasses of an elephant and a calf were found in a decayed state

"The private forest is juxtaposed to the Kondapalli Reserved Forests of Vellore division and is also near the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary of Andhra Pradesh. The site of occurrence has been reported within Tamil Nadu, about 4-5 Km from the interstate boundary, " the release added.

A special team has been constituted to rush to the spot for a detailed inspection. A Team of officials from AIWC (Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation) has also been requested to assist the Special Investigation Team towards the collection of forensic samples.

As the area is near the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, where interstate movement of elephants is common, the forest department of Andhra Pradesh has been requested to assist in the interstate investigation. Following the request, the Conservator of Forests in Anantapur has also deputed a team of officials from the Chittoor division. All possible samples will be collected by the team and analysed to ascertain the cause of death.