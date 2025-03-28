TN order of UGC regulations for appointments of posts is not applicable to minority institutions: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government order, adopting the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, 2018, stipulating to constitute a committee for appointment of posts in educational institutions run by minority institutions, is infringing their rights held the Madras High Court and said that the regulations will not apply to the minority institutions.

"The dawn of India's independence heralded a profound commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities and the judiciary must recognize its pivotal role in restoring confidence among minorities, acting as a guardian of the rights that were pledged to them, thus reinforcing the very essence of India's democratic ethos and its dedication to unity in diversity", wrote Justice N Anand Venkatesh by allowing the batch of petitions moved by several minority institutions challenging the order of the State.

Article Article 30(1) of the Constitution postulates that the religious community will have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice, this provision was not merely a legal formality. It was a promise made by the framers of the Constitution to protect the cultural and educational identities of minority communities, held the judge.

The government order adopting the UGC regulations 2018, stipulate the constitution of the selection committee in a particular manner for appointment of posts including assistant professors and principals are infringes the fundamental rights of the minority institutions conferred under Article 30(1) of the Constitution, wrote the judge.

Hence, the court quashed the orders issued by the Madras University and Annamalai University rejecting the selection of 66 assistant professors and one principal post by minority institutions. Further, direction issued to the universities to grant approval to the selection made by the minority institutions.

A batch of petitions moved by minority institutions, Women's Christian College, Tambaram, Madras Christian College, Tambaram, Loyola College, Nungambakkam and Stella Maris College, Cathedral Road, challenging the rejection of Madras University to their appointments of 66 assistant professors.

Similarly another petition moved by Sacred Hart Arts & Science College, Tindivanam challenging the rejection of Annamalai University to it's appointment of principal post.

The State and Universities submitted that no approval can be granted for the appointments made unless the selection is made in accordance with the mandate provided under the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The UGC took a stand that the 2018 regulations are applicable to all the institutions including minority institutions.