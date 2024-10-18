TN: Only 20% of free dhotis nearly ready due to poor yarn supply, says report

CHENNAI: Representatives of powerloom weavers associations in Tamil Nadu have requested the state government to help them commence production of dhotis that are to be distributed for Diwali and also clear the pending arrear amount of Rs 123 crore for last year's production.

According to a Maalai Malar report, during festive seasons, the state government distributes dhotis and sarees free of cost to ration card holders, pensioners and other eligible beneficiaries. More than 1.7 crore dhotis have been ordered for distribution this year.

However, this year, there has been an acute shortage of yarn which has hit dhoti production in looms across the state, with only 20 per cent of the production nearing completion. While yarn for saree production has arrived and is stocked in various godowns, they have not been delivered to the weavers' cooperative society yet, the report added.

A representative of the society told Maalai Malar that the government had ordered for the dhotis and sarees to be completed by December 30 and sent to the respective districts for distribution for the Pongal festival in January next year.

The representative added that weavers are anticipating a bonus for the upcoming Diwali festival, but he said that was possible only if new orders came through, and requested that the government release the arrear amount of Rs 123 crore for last year's production.

