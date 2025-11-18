Sabarimala season amid ‘brain-eating amoeba’ cases in Kerala puts TN on high alert

CHENNAI: Amid rising concerns over ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infections reported in Kerala, the State Health Department has heightened preventive measures and initiated extensive public awareness campaigns, especially for Ayyappa devotees travelling to the neighbouring State.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, addressing reporters after distributing appointment and promotion orders to health personnel on Tuesday at Teynampet here, said Tamil Nadu had issued early advisories nearly two months ago, anticipating possible risks.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has already released detailed guidelines, and awareness drives are being conducted across districts. “Devotees need not panic, but they must remain cautious. Tamil Nadu has taken all essential steps to protect public health,” he assured.

The Minister handed over orders to 220 personnel, including community health nurses, office supervisors and Level-3 laboratory technicians. “Over one lakh employees are serving in the State’s public health sector, where the DMK government has ensured transparent and welfare-driven administration. Around 160 community health nurses have been promoted, 10 office supervisors elevated and 50 lab technicians newly appointed,” he added. “Since the DMK assumed office, 35,702 individuals have been recruited through MRB, TNPSC and other channels, 43,165 staff transferred, and 15,566 employees promoted in the medical and public health departments.”

He also stated that the Governor’s prolonged delay forced the government to re-adopt the NEET Exemption Bill in the Assembly. “Though forwarded to the President, the Bill remains pending with the Union Home Ministry. The State has approached the Supreme Court, and the Chief Minister continues the determined legal battle against NEET,” he clarified.