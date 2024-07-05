TN not to wait for AICTE schedule, to release TNEA-2024 counselling date, rank list on July 10

CHENNAI: With the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) yet to come out with the academic schedule, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has decided to go ahead and announce the engineering counselling schedule while releasing the rank list on July 10.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) process started on May 6 with about 2 lakh students completing enrollment formalities and given random numbers till June 6.

A senior official from the DoTE, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the uploading of certificates and documents was completed on June 12. "After assigning random numbers, the certificate verification was held between June 13 and June 30," he added.

Stating that counselling dates are always announced as per the AICTE academic schedule, the official said, "However, this year, till now there is no information about the academic schedule from the AICTE, which controls all technical institutions across the country".

Pointing out that as per the TNEA schedule, the much-awaited merit/rank list will be released on July 10, the DoTE official said the authorities will wait for AICTE's official announcement of the academic schedule till June 9 before announcing the counselling dates," he said.

"There might be four rounds of counselling instead of three since an additional 20% have enrolled this year," he claimed.