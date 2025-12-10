TN moots setting up ITIs in govt high & higher secondary schools

CHENNAI: To introduce industrial training at the school-level and equip students with the necessary skills to land jobs in various sectors, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, along with the Department of Employment and Training, is planning on establishing Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in government high and higher secondary schools across the state.

The discussions for the same are still in the preliminary stage, and higher officials of both departments met on December 4 to establish the ‘School(ITI)’.

In the meeting, the higher officials consulted on the process and the eligibility criteria for setting up School-ITI in state-run high and higher secondary schools.

A higher official of the School Education Department told DT Next, "During the discussion with the Employment and Training department, they asked for at least 10 schools as pilot to establish School-ITI. As the discussions are still preliminary, we are not certain whether or not the project will take off.”

However, the official added that respective Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) of certain districts have been asked for a list of government high and higher secondary schools, where it will be feasible, beneficial and effective to establish School-ITI.

The CEOs have been asked to submit the list of school names within a week.

Some of the requirements/agendas to establish School-ITI are: availability of at least half an acre within school premises, a permit to use laboratories and other school buildings left unused or underutilised to turn them into ITI, and establishing School-ITI where there is a lack of vocational training centres.

Additionally, while selecting schools, the education department is also giving priority to schools located near industrial zones, which will ensure industrial linkages and employment opportunities for students in the future.

ITIs, which are vocational training institutes in TN, offer a slew of courses for students keen on pursuing a career in technical and skill work after Classes 10 or 12. In line with this, the School Education Department has been providing training to enhance employability and also restructured vocational education syllabi in the 2021-22 academic year for classes 11 and 12.

GETTING FUTURE-READY

The Employment and Training department wants to select 10 schools as pilot to establish School-ITI

CEOs of select districts have been asked for a list of government high and higher secondary schools, where School-ITIs can be established

To establish School-ITIs, a school should have at least half an acre of land within school premises

It should also have permit to use laboratories and other school buildings left unused or underutilised to turn them into ITI

Schools located near industrial zones will be given priority as it will ensure industrial linkages and employment opportunities for students