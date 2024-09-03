TN Minorities Commission appoints investigating officer to look into case against NTK chief Seeman

CHENNAI: The State Minority Commission has appointed an officer to investigate the complaints against NTK chief Seeman that alleged that he defamed the people of a particular caste when he was criticising Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the Vikravandi elections.

During the Vikravandi by-election campaign, it is said that Seeman had defamed Kalaignar Karunanidhi by referring to him as 'sandala', another community name which hurt the sentiments of the people belonging to the community.

Following this, Ajeesh, a resident of Pattabiram lodged a complaint against Seeman at the Pattabiram police station demanding action against the political leader.

However, when no action was taken, he approached the state minority commission and submitted a petition in this regard.

The commission that took cognizance of the issue, directed the police to register a complaint against Seeman.

Based on this, the Pattabiram police registered a case against Seeman under the SC and ST Atrocities Act and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Pattabiram, Suresh Kumar as the investigating officer.