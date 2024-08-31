NTK chief Seeman booked under SC/ST act by Avadi City Police

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act by the Avadi City Police on Friday for his alleged derogatory remarks during a public meeting.

Pattabiram Police registered the case on Friday based on the directions from Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

According to police sources, Seeman has been booked under section 353 of BNS (statements conducive to public mischief) and sections 3 (1) (r) and 3 (1) (s) of the SC/ST (POA) act.